Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen Committee Punjab visits Pindi to review Muharram arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen Committee Punjab visited Rawalpindi here on Tuesday and reviewed Muharram arrangements.

A special meeting was arranged at Commissioner Office which was attended by the delegation, district administration and local religious scholars of different schools of thought.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt.(r) Muhammad Mehmood, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Sohail Tajik, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. Anwar ul Haq, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Saif Anwar Jappa, Allama Azhaar Bukhari, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Arif Waheedi, Qari Zahoor Elahi, Rahat Kazmi and several other ulema-e-Akram were present.

The delegation members, Muhammad Ali Naqshbani, Sahabzada Abdul Mustafa, Pir Syed Muhammad Usman Noori, Moulana Hafiz Syed Kazmi Raza Naqvi, Naeem Javed Noori, Moulana Babar Reheemi and others led by central leader Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen, Kateeb Mufti Muhammad Ramzan attended the meeting.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said, special security arrangements were being finalized by district administration and police for Muharram. He also stressed the role of religious scholars to ensure law and order during Muharram.

He said, the religious scholars should come forward and play a role to promote religious harmony, unity and Itehad Bain ul Muslameen during the holy month of Muharram.

The Commissioner informed that the administration would make coordinated efforts with the cooperation of scholars of different sects to ensure peace during Muharram.

The RPO said that the organizers of Majalis and Muharram processions would be asked to strictly observe timing and route of the Majalis and processions. He said, the participants of the majalis and processions should not violate the ban on the use of loudspeakers. The fiery speakers should also not be invited to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram, he added.

He urged the religious leaders belonging to all sects to play their vital role for peace and ensure that speakers and zakreens do not violate code of conduct issued by the Home Department Punjab.

He said there should be no new procession or majlis except licensed and traditional mourning processions in the district.

Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi and other ulema appreciated steps taken by the district administration for peaceful passage of Muharram.

The religious scholars expressed their resolve that they will adopt a positive and moderate approach in their sermons to avoid sectarianism.