Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen conference held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The divisional administration organized an Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen conference here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddique, DCs of four district, DPOs, members of divisional and district peace committees and a delegation of provincial Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen participated in the conference.

Addressing the conference, Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said Ulema and religious community had always played their positive role in maintaining harmony, national unity and maintenance of law and order in society.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddique urged religious scholars to ensuretolerance, love and brotherhood during the holy month of Muharram.

At the end, Maulana Yusuf Khosa offered special prayer for prosperity of the country.