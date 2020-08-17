UrduPoint.com
Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee Delegation Visits Faisalabad

Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee delegation visits Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Under the Punjab government directions, a delegation of Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee (IBMC) Punjab visited Faisalabad here on Monday in order to promote religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

The delegation, led by former provincial Khateeb Auqaf Department Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi, held meeting with the peace committees of four districts of Faisalabad division at Circuit House.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Chaudhry, Additional Commissioner Mehboob Ahmad, Zonal Administrator Auqaf Ayyaz Mehmud Lashari, Zonal Khateeb Maulana Fateh Muhammad Rashidi and others were also present.

