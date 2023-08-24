Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen conference held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen conference was held at Sargodha Deputy Commissioner's Office, here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, speaking at the conference, said that islam is a religion of love and peace and it guarantees minorities' rights.

District Police Officer Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq, assistant commissioner, ulema of all schools of thought and administrative officer participated in the conference.

The DC said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives equal rights to minority communities, and they were playing vital role in progress and prosperity of the country.

The DPO Sargodha said national harmony was need of the hour and ulema of all schools of thought should play their active role. He said that Punjab Police were striving to ensure law and order in the district and was taking practical steps to eliminate crimes and ensuring peace as well.

Maulana Abdullah Saeed Hashmi, Qazi Nigha Mustafa, Qari Waqar Usmani Ahmed Masood Zahidi and other ulema unanimously condemned desecration of Holy Quran incident in Jaranwala area and also burning down of places of worship of the Christian community by miscreants. Ulema promised full cooperation to the district administration in maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the district.