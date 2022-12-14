Ittehad Club wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament concluded here on Wednesday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament concluded here on Wednesday.

Ittehad Club, Chak Jhumra won the title by defeating Gillani Club Chak No. 208.

Eight teams including Sher-e-Punjab, Sajjadan Club, Ali Raza Wahla Kabaddi club, Chananke Azad club, Ittehad club Chak Jhumra, Bilani Club 208, KK club, King Kalan and Makkah club Sir Shamir participated in the event.

A large number of people including political figures, officers, traders, civil society, and lawyers were present in the final competition.

Jamat-e-Islami district Ameer Prof. Mahboob-uz-Zaman Butt was chief guest in the concluding ceremony.

The winning team was awarded with cash prize of Rs 60,000 and trophy, runner up Rs 30,000 and third Rs 10,000.

The coaches of all teams were also decorated with different prizes.