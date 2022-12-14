UrduPoint.com

Ittehad Club Wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Ittehad Club wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament concluded here on Wednesday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament concluded here on Wednesday.

Ittehad Club, Chak Jhumra won the title by defeating Gillani Club Chak No. 208.

Eight teams including Sher-e-Punjab, Sajjadan Club, Ali Raza Wahla Kabaddi club, Chananke Azad club, Ittehad club Chak Jhumra, Bilani Club 208, KK club, King Kalan and Makkah club Sir Shamir participated in the event.

A large number of people including political figures, officers, traders, civil society, and lawyers were present in the final competition.

Jamat-e-Islami district Ameer Prof. Mahboob-uz-Zaman Butt was chief guest in the concluding ceremony.

The winning team was awarded with cash prize of Rs 60,000 and trophy, runner up Rs 30,000 and third Rs 10,000.

The coaches of all teams were also decorated with different prizes.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Civil Society Lawyers Kabaddi Makkah Chamber Gold Commerce Event All Industry

Recent Stories

11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punja ..

11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punjab: minister

4 minutes ago
 US Fed expected to slow pace of rate hikes as infl ..

US Fed expected to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation eases

4 minutes ago
 Roadside bomb kills three Iraq soldiers

Roadside bomb kills three Iraq soldiers

4 minutes ago
 14 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

14 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

4 minutes ago
 Senate, Libya's House of Representatives to set up ..

Senate, Libya's House of Representatives to set up coordination committees

11 minutes ago
 Ministry notifies transfer of two judges

Ministry notifies transfer of two judges

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.