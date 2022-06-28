Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

A delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan, led by Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif at his office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan, led by Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif at his office on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the religious scholars have always guided the nation in every hour of trial, adding that they have also played a commendable role against the menace of terrorism and sectarianism.

"The government appreciates their services on the intellectual front and consultations with the Ulema would continue in future", he said, and added that a joint committee would be constituted for further consultations and to resolve the problems of the Ulema. Law Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan was also present.