UrduPoint.com

Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation Meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan Delegation meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

A delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan, led by Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif at his office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan, led by Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif at his office on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the religious scholars have always guided the nation in every hour of trial, adding that they have also played a commendable role against the menace of terrorism and sectarianism.

"The government appreciates their services on the intellectual front and consultations with the Ulema would continue in future", he said, and added that a joint committee would be constituted for further consultations and to resolve the problems of the Ulema. Law Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Law Minister Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activ ..

Commissioner directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

1 minute ago
 'Over Rs1bln soft loans given under PRS'

'Over Rs1bln soft loans given under PRS'

1 minute ago
 National Hazardous Waste Management Policy approve ..

National Hazardous Waste Management Policy approved

11 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report o ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report over non-functioning of PIC ACs ..

15 minutes ago
 Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

15 minutes ago
 US, Iran chief negotiators to start nuclear talks ..

US, Iran chief negotiators to start nuclear talks in Qatar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.