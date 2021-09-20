UrduPoint.com

Ittehad Founders Group Clinches All Five Seats Of SCCI's Corporate Class

Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:49 PM

The ruling Ittehad Founders Group made a clean sweep in Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) elections by clinching all the five seats of corporate class

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group made a clean sweep in Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) elections by clinching all the five seats of corporate class.

The free, fair and impartial polling was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) building here on Monday.

According to the SCCI Election results, Adnan Yousaf, Amer Majeed Sheikh, Choudhry Jahangir Rashid, Naeem Yousaf and Shoaib Imtiaz were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.

