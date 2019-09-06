Ittehad Founders Group sweps in SCCI elections

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group swept clean in annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) of five seats each of Executive Committee both Corporate Class and Associate Class held at SCCI by defeating Democratic Group.

IFG's candidates Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Ansar Azizpuri, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Mir and Muhammad Sarwar were elected as members SCCI Executive Committee from Corporate Class with majority.

While, IFG candidates Khurram Aslam, Asif Manzur, Sheikh Faisal Naveed, Hafiz Shamas Hameed and Sheikh Zahid Hameed as members SCCI Executive Committee from Associate Class with majority.

PRO Tajammal Hussain said that new SCCI cabinet will swear in during SCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Sep 30.