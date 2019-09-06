UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ittehad Founders Group Sweps In SCCI Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Ittehad Founders Group sweps in SCCI elections

The ruling Ittehad Founders Group swept clean in annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) of five seats each of Executive Committee both Corporate Class and Associate Class held at SCCI by defeating Democratic Group

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group swept clean in annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) of five seats each of Executive Committee both Corporate Class and Associate Class held at SCCI by defeating Democratic Group.

IFG's candidates Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Ansar Azizpuri, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Mir and Muhammad Sarwar were elected as members SCCI Executive Committee from Corporate Class with majority.

While, IFG candidates Khurram Aslam, Asif Manzur, Sheikh Faisal Naveed, Hafiz Shamas Hameed and Sheikh Zahid Hameed as members SCCI Executive Committee from Associate Class with majority.

PRO Tajammal Hussain said that new SCCI cabinet will swear in during SCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Sep 30.

Related Topics

Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Marble units use wet process to avoid dust polluti ..

3 minutes ago

EU Urges Iran to Reverse Scaling Back JCPOA Respon ..

3 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

19 minutes ago

Safir incident never dissuaded UAE from continuing ..

36 minutes ago

Education Ministry imparting on-job training to 30 ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.