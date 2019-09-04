Ittehad Founders Group wins all seats of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Committee

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group, on Wednesday won all seats of SCCI's Executive Committee (Corporate Class) during elections of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held here.

Rival Democratic Founders' Group could not win even a single seat.

Ruling Ittehad Founders Group's candidates Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Ansar Azizpuri, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Mir and Muhammad Sarwar were elected as members SCCI Executive Committee from Corporate Class with a majority.

The elections on five seats of SCCI Executive Committee from Associate Class will be held on Sep 5, said SCCI PRO Tajammal Hussain while talking to the newsmen here.