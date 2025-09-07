Ittihad-e-Millat Conference in Kohat emphasizes unity and harmony

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Ittihad-e-Millat Conference held Sunday at the National Center, Kachha Pakka, Kohat, during Unity Week, attracting prominent scholars, socio-political figures, and local government representatives. The event aimed to strengthen the message of national unity and promote inter-Muslim harmony, inter-faith dialogue, and peaceful coexistence. Eminent speakers, including former Chief Justice Syed Ibne Ali and MPA Shafi Jan, shared their insights on the importance of unity and tolerance.

The conference emphasized the need for collective action to promote peace, love, and brotherhood, citing the Prophet Muhammad's life as a guiding example.

Speakers stressed that unity is essential for the Muslim Ummah's progress and prosperity. They also highlighted the importance of avoiding sectarianism and promoting inter-faith harmony, ensuring a cohesive and peaceful society.

The Ittihad-e-Millat Conference concluded with a special prayer for national security, Muslim unity, and inter-faith harmony.

On this occasion, participants also expressed their determination to continue working towards these goals, recognizing the importance of such events in promoting unity and understanding.

