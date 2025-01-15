ITTMS system to increase trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan: Muzzammil Aslam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Advisor to the Khyber Paktunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzammil Aslam has said that the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) would be operational within two to three months on Torkham border that would increase trade traffic between Pakistan and Afghanistan from 600 to 2,000 trucks on a daily basis.

A statement issued here on Wednesday, Aslam attributed the current congestion at the border to the single lane 'zero line' where only one vehicle could cross at a time.

KP Advisor on finance directed authorities to expedite clearance mechanisms for perishable goods and establish the Torkham Border Market to facilitate trade.

He announced plans to initiate cargo transportation from Peshawar to Torkham border and steps will be taken to restore the tourist train from Torkham to Peshawar, which has been suspended since 2007.

Aslam emphasized the need to upgrade and renovate old bunkers in district Khyber and Torkham to preserve historical sites for tourists and other purposes. He also called for immediate upgrading of facilities at the Friendship "Dosti" Hospital located at the Torkham border."

