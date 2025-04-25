Open Menu

ITUC Applauds Pakistan's Progressive Worker Welfare Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ITUC applauds Pakistan's progressive worker welfare initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has praised the Government of Pakistan for its efforts to improve workers' welfare.

This commendation was delivered by a high-profile ITUC delegation, led by its General Secretary for the Asia-Pacific region, Shoya Yasheda, during his visit to the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) in Islamabad on Thursday.

Secretary of the Workers Welfare Fund, Zulfiqar Ahmed, provided a comprehensive briefing on WWF's initiatives aimed at addressing workers' needs in Pakistan. These include provisions for education, death grants, marriage grants, Hajj facilities, and other welfare measures.

A detailed discussion was also held on various International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions ratified by Pakistan, focusing on occupational safety, health, and workplace equality.

The ITUC Secretary-General highlighted the uniqueness of Pakistan's WWF model, describing it as one of a kind globally. He commended Pakistan for being a leading nation in the Asia-Pacific region in promoting freedom of expression, freedom of association, and other rights as outlined in ILO conventions.

Zulfiqar Ahmed reiterated the Government of Pakistan's commitment to the welfare of workers, emphasizing its dedication to equality and social justice for the labour class.Additionally, the ITUC Secretary-General applauded the Government of Pakistan's initiatives for ensuring the safe migration of workers. Chairman Pakistan United Workers Federation Zahoor Awan was also present on the occasion.

