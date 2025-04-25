ITUC Applauds Pakistan's Progressive Worker Welfare Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has praised the Government of Pakistan for its efforts to improve workers' welfare.
This commendation was delivered by a high-profile ITUC delegation, led by its General Secretary for the Asia-Pacific region, Shoya Yasheda, during his visit to the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) in Islamabad on Thursday.
Secretary of the Workers Welfare Fund, Zulfiqar Ahmed, provided a comprehensive briefing on WWF's initiatives aimed at addressing workers' needs in Pakistan. These include provisions for education, death grants, marriage grants, Hajj facilities, and other welfare measures.
A detailed discussion was also held on various International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions ratified by Pakistan, focusing on occupational safety, health, and workplace equality.
The ITUC Secretary-General highlighted the uniqueness of Pakistan's WWF model, describing it as one of a kind globally. He commended Pakistan for being a leading nation in the Asia-Pacific region in promoting freedom of expression, freedom of association, and other rights as outlined in ILO conventions.
Zulfiqar Ahmed reiterated the Government of Pakistan's commitment to the welfare of workers, emphasizing its dedication to equality and social justice for the labour class.Additionally, the ITUC Secretary-General applauded the Government of Pakistan's initiatives for ensuring the safe migration of workers. Chairman Pakistan United Workers Federation Zahoor Awan was also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Arora welcomes declaration of National Security Committee6 minutes ago
-
ITUC applauds Pakistan's progressive worker welfare initiatives6 minutes ago
-
PU VC for embracing new technologies to tackle climate, economic, educational challenges6 minutes ago
-
Sufi conference journey inspires reflection on decade of growth16 minutes ago
-
AJK bangs with mass anti-India rallies and protest demonstrations16 minutes ago
-
AJK President for promotion of uniformed education system & delivery of high-quality education16 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Gaddafi Stadium to watch Zalmi-Qalandars match26 minutes ago
-
FS briefs diplomats on situation following Pahalgam attack in IIOJK26 minutes ago
-
Embassy in France hosts Pakistan Day reception26 minutes ago
-
Japanese Ambassador visits Gilani House, meets MNA Ali Musa Gilani26 minutes ago
-
Islamabad polio campaign vaccinates 81,888 children on day 446 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police establish Cyber Patrol Unit46 minutes ago