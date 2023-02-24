The International Telecommunication Union (ITU)'s Regional Director for the Asia and Pacific Region, Ms Atsuko Okuda, visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The International Telecommunication Union (ITU)'s Regional Director for the Asia and Pacific Region, Ms Atsuko Okuda, visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters here on Friday.

Member (Finance) PTA, Muhammad Naveed briefed the ITU Regional Director about the progress made by PTA in the telecom sector and highlighted the organization's key achievements.

Both sides discussed potential areas of collaboration in capacity building, technical assistance, and knowledge sharing said a news release.

Ms Okuda acknowledged PTA's active contribution to the telecom/ICT development in Pakistan and reiterated her commitment to supporting the digital transformation journey of Pakistan.