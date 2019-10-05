ity Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Akram inspects police station

City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Akram Saturday paid a surprise visit to police station Nishatabad and inspected its record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Akram Saturday paid a surprise visit to police station Nishatabad and inspected its record.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said here that the CPO inspected record and also checked daily-entry register of the police station.

He directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The CPO also visited front desk and issued directions to make the UC Squad patrolling more effective to check street crimes. He warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.