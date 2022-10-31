IU organizes seminar to mark "World Food Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The students were briefed regarding the benefits of healthy food items such as fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, and importance of healthy diet at a seminar organized to mark the "World Food Day" by Iqra University at IU's North Campus here on Monday.

On the occasion, the students also set up stalls of various items and posters regarding different foods and their benefits, said a spokesperson of IU.

Sharing views with the students on the occasion, Dean of Health Sciences department Professor Dr. Muhammad Masroor said there is a need to intake meat, eggs, milk, and clean water in three meals a day to maintain good health.

He said this seminar is an informative event to create awareness about the benefits of healthy foods so as to educate youth.

He requested the head of the Nutrition department to continue to organize such awareness seminars so that the students can be attracted to a balanced diet, rest, sleep, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masroor presented the shield to Amina Mujeeb Khan and distributed certificates to the winning students who succeeded in the competition.