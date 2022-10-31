UrduPoint.com

IU Organizes Seminar To Mark "World Food Day"

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 06:30 PM

IU organizes seminar to mark "World Food Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The students were briefed regarding the benefits of healthy food items such as fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, and importance of healthy diet at a seminar organized to mark the "World Food Day" by Iqra University at IU's North Campus here on Monday.

On the occasion, the students also set up stalls of various items and posters regarding different foods and their benefits, said a spokesperson of IU.

Sharing views with the students on the occasion, Dean of Health Sciences department Professor Dr. Muhammad Masroor said there is a need to intake meat, eggs, milk, and clean water in three meals a day to maintain good health.

He said this seminar is an informative event to create awareness about the benefits of healthy foods so as to educate youth.

He requested the head of the Nutrition department to continue to organize such awareness seminars so that the students can be attracted to a balanced diet, rest, sleep, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masroor presented the shield to Amina Mujeeb Khan and distributed certificates to the winning students who succeeded in the competition.

Related Topics

World Water Event

Recent Stories

SNGPL wants RLNG contracts with businesses

SNGPL wants RLNG contracts with businesses

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe ..

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

38 minutes ago
 Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

60 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

2 hours ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.