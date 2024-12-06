IUB academic council meets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 58th meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran at Khawaja Farid Auditorium, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

The meeting considered the teaching affairs of various faculties and departments of the campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and took important decisions. Director Academics Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal presented a report on the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting. The meeting approved the start of PhD Islamic Studies in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses.

The meeting discussed the agenda items related to the Department of History, Institute of Chemistry, Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Postgraduate College, University College of Conventional Medicine, University College of Art and Design, Pakistan Studies, Political Science, Economics, Information Management, Social Work, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Institute of business Management and Administrative Sciences.

The amended rules regarding the admissions of excluded students were approved. The meeting decided to clarify the procedure for verification of matriculation and intermediate certificates before admissions. The meeting approved granting BA, and BSc degrees to students who have completed 4 semesters or two years of BS, BS Hons, and four-year degree programs. The issue of issuing NOC during education was also considered. The correction of the name of the MPhil Management Sciences degree programs was also approved.