UrduPoint.com

IUB Academicians Laud PM's Decision For Single Curriculum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

IUB academicians laud PM's decision for single curriculum

The Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof-Eng. Athar Mehboob and senior academicians on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing single curriculum at educational institutions across the country

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof-Eng. Athar Mehboob and senior academicians on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing single curriculum at educational institutions across the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Eng. Athar Mahboob said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, steps were taken by the Government to implement a single education system throughout Pakistan is laudable.

"According to the Prime Minister's vision of ensuring national unity and building a strong and prosperous Pakistan, the initiative is being appreciated," he said.

The VC IUB said that to create a mindset of respect and tolerance for all local and international schools of thought, civilizations and religions, the system of learning on the basis of activity should be promoted among our young generation.

He further said that a good generation should be created through constructive and intellectual wisdom, spirituality, good aesthetics, balanced emotions and mental and physical development.

"It is necessary to implement the single curriculum in its true spirit and provide the required environment and facilities for them, in which case you can achieve the results of this policy, he said.

Dr. Abid Shehzad, Director, International Links, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, said that the single curriculum of the government is a good initiative because single curriculum is a guarantee in all of Pakistan in which equal opportunities will be available to the common people and merit all over Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan, Chairman, Department of Media Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that the decision of the government to introduce single curriculum was welcomed.

"Through the implementation of this policy, the government wants a single curriculum to be introduced and a system to assess the aptitude of children," he said adding that its main goal was to provide equal access to higher education and social advancement for students from all walks of life.

He further said that another major goal is to promote high moral values through the teaching of the holy Qur'an and Sunnah.

"The government's vision is to disseminate the insights of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal and t create social harmony and national unity in our young generation," he said.

He emphasized the need that the efforts should be promoted in positive constructive international trends in education and teaching.

Shazia Alvi, Principal, University Model school, said that the introduction of single curriculum by the government was a good move and could not be praised enough.

"With its implementation, the entire nation will come on one page. Prior to this, the division at the educational level will be eliminated and equal opportunities will be available," she said adding that this curriculum is tailored to the mental capacity of the children and is a standard curriculum

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Bahawalpur Wajid Khan IUB Moral Media All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolvin ..

Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

10 seconds ago
 UK Government Urged to Offer Sanctuary to Journali ..

UK Government Urged to Offer Sanctuary to Journalists Fleeing Afghanistan

11 seconds ago
 Planning department GB to expedite approval of pr ..

Planning department GB to expedite approval of projects, Spokesperson

14 seconds ago
 Uganda considering taking in Afghan refugees

Uganda considering taking in Afghan refugees

17 seconds ago
 Some 10,000 Afghan Troops on Way to Panjshir to Jo ..

Some 10,000 Afghan Troops on Way to Panjshir to Join Resistance Against Taliban

4 minutes ago
 Canada Has No Plans to Recognize Taliban as 'Gover ..

Canada Has No Plans to Recognize Taliban as 'Government of Afghanistan' - Trudea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.