BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof-Eng. Athar Mehboob and senior academicians on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing single curriculum at educational institutions across the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Eng. Athar Mahboob said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, steps were taken by the Government to implement a single education system throughout Pakistan is laudable.

"According to the Prime Minister's vision of ensuring national unity and building a strong and prosperous Pakistan, the initiative is being appreciated," he said.

The VC IUB said that to create a mindset of respect and tolerance for all local and international schools of thought, civilizations and religions, the system of learning on the basis of activity should be promoted among our young generation.

He further said that a good generation should be created through constructive and intellectual wisdom, spirituality, good aesthetics, balanced emotions and mental and physical development.

"It is necessary to implement the single curriculum in its true spirit and provide the required environment and facilities for them, in which case you can achieve the results of this policy, he said.

Dr. Abid Shehzad, Director, International Links, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, said that the single curriculum of the government is a good initiative because single curriculum is a guarantee in all of Pakistan in which equal opportunities will be available to the common people and merit all over Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan, Chairman, Department of Media Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that the decision of the government to introduce single curriculum was welcomed.

"Through the implementation of this policy, the government wants a single curriculum to be introduced and a system to assess the aptitude of children," he said adding that its main goal was to provide equal access to higher education and social advancement for students from all walks of life.

He further said that another major goal is to promote high moral values through the teaching of the holy Qur'an and Sunnah.

"The government's vision is to disseminate the insights of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal and t create social harmony and national unity in our young generation," he said.

He emphasized the need that the efforts should be promoted in positive constructive international trends in education and teaching.

Shazia Alvi, Principal, University Model school, said that the introduction of single curriculum by the government was a good move and could not be praised enough.

"With its implementation, the entire nation will come on one page. Prior to this, the division at the educational level will be eliminated and equal opportunities will be available," she said adding that this curriculum is tailored to the mental capacity of the children and is a standard curriculum