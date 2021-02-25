IUB achieves 4th Gen University status on commercial cotton seeds sale

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the varsity has achieved the status of 4th Generation University, leading towards sustainable development which has made rapid progress in teaching, research, patenting and commercialization of products.

He said that the university has become one of the leading universities in the country, which is an important step towards self-sufficiency.

For the first time in the history of the university, commercial sale of cotton varieties IUB-222, MM-58 and IUB-13 has started.

It is very important that the increase in exports of agricultural economy and textile products will provide valuable foreign exchange which will surely lead to the stabilization of the national economy.

This measure will also help in the prosperity of the farmers and alleviation of poverty. Cotton of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur varieties are beneficial to the farmer due to their high productivity and better performance in local, geographical and climatic conditions and their ability to fight diseases.

The Vice Chancellor credited the Prof. Dr. Iqbal Director Research and Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics, has congratulated. Meanwhile, a meeting was held for commercial sale of seeds of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and varieties have been sold to companies offering higher rates. These companies are stable in the market and Islamia University cotton will promote on a commercial scale. IUB-222 has been given sale rights to a company called Kanzo while sales rights of IUB-13 and MM-58 have been given to Sun Crop Company. The sale of these seeds has been transferred to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. There will be royalties, 4.1, 7.85 and 3.85 respectively for IUB 222, 7.85 and 3.85, which is a significant step towards a self-sufficient university. The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Iqbal while Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, faculty members and representatives of related companies attended the meeting.