UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB Achieves 4th Gen University Status On Commercial Cotton Seeds Sale

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

IUB achieves 4th Gen University status on commercial cotton seeds sale

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the varsity has achieved the status of 4th Generation University, leading towards sustainable development which has made rapid progress in teaching, research, patenting and commercialization of products.

He said that the university has become one of the leading universities in the country, which is an important step towards self-sufficiency.

For the first time in the history of the university, commercial sale of cotton varieties IUB-222, MM-58 and IUB-13 has started.

It is very important that the increase in exports of agricultural economy and textile products will provide valuable foreign exchange which will surely lead to the stabilization of the national economy.

This measure will also help in the prosperity of the farmers and alleviation of poverty. Cotton of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur varieties are beneficial to the farmer due to their high productivity and better performance in local, geographical and climatic conditions and their ability to fight diseases.

The Vice Chancellor credited the Prof. Dr. Iqbal Director Research and Head of Plant Breeding and Genetics, has congratulated. Meanwhile, a meeting was held for commercial sale of seeds of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and varieties have been sold to companies offering higher rates. These companies are stable in the market and Islamia University cotton will promote on a commercial scale. IUB-222 has been given sale rights to a company called Kanzo while sales rights of IUB-13 and MM-58 have been given to Sun Crop Company. The sale of these seeds has been transferred to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. There will be royalties, 4.1, 7.85 and 3.85 respectively for IUB 222, 7.85 and 3.85, which is a significant step towards a self-sufficient university. The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Iqbal while Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, faculty members and representatives of related companies attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Company Sale Progress Lead IUB Market Textile Cotton

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

52 minutes ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky  

2 hours ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.