IUB Agricultural Researchers Strengthening South Punjab’s Cotton Economy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is advancing Pakistan’s agricultural economy through targeted research and collaboration with farming communities and other institutions.
Led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran, IUB’s agricultural scientists are focusing on developing and disseminating high-performing crop varieties and best practices.
Recently, IUB agricultural experts visited Chapu Research Farm in the Cholistan Desert to evaluate field performance of the university’s advanced cotton varieties. The visiting team included Dr. Usman Aziz, Director of the National Cotton Breeding Institute; Dr.
Humayun Raza, Assistant Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics; and Masood Ahmed. Research Assistant Hadiqa accompanied the team to the farm to highlight the varieties’ notable performance.
The assessment demonstrated that IUB-developed cotton varieties maintain outstanding performance even under the harsh Cholistan climate. The success underscores IUB’s leadership in breeding cotton varieties tailored to the needs of South Punjab, offering farmers higher yields and greater economic stability. This collaborative effort is expected to benefit regional cotton farmers and support broader agricultural development across the country.
