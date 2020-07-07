UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB Announces Exams Schedule For Associate Degree Program

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

IUB announces exams schedule for associate degree program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Tuesday announced examination schedule of associate degree program, first annual third year commencing from September 30.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the last date to submit admission forms for all candidates including regular students of affiliated colleges was August 7. Date sheet is available on the university website.

Related Topics

August September IUB All From

Recent Stories

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

21 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

1 hour ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

2 hours ago

Australia's Melbourne Goes Back Into Lockdown as C ..

15 minutes ago

21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War heros, wr ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.