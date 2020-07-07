IUB announces exams schedule for associate degree program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Tuesday announced examination schedule of associate degree program, first annual third year commencing from September 30.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the last date to submit admission forms for all candidates including regular students of affiliated colleges was August 7. Date sheet is available on the university website.