IUB Announces Fee Reduction Amid Economic Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced a significant fee reduction for various programmes at Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan Campuses.

According to Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, chairman of the Admissions Committee and director of Academics, the fee reduction had been done to reduce financial burden of parents and students in view of current difficult economic conditions. The fees have been revised semester-wise with a major reduction.

At the Bahawalpur campus, the fees for the first and second semesters of BS Public Policy and Governance, Gender Studies, Political and Parliamentary Studies, Political Science, education Training, Marketing and International business Programme, Seraiki and Pakistan Studies has been fixed at Rs. 25,000. The next semester's fees will be increased by Rs. 5,000 per semester (annually). Also, MS Seraiki, Faculty of Computer Science MS programmes, BS Forensic Science have also reduced the fees by 20 per cent.

A lump sum of Rs. 25,000 has been applied to Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses.

The lump sum fee for the following educational programmes at Bahawalnagar campus has been set at Rs. 25,000, including BS Economics, English Literature and Linguistics, Urdu, Applied Psychology, Education, Physical Education and sports Sciences, Pakistan Studies, Islamic Studies, BBA Honors, Botany, Physics, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Zoology, Chemistry, Public Administration and Commerce.

Similarly, the lump sum fee for the following educational programmes at Rahim Yar Khan campus has been set at Rs. 25,000 from the 1st to 8th semester. These programmes include BS in Statistics, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Information Security, Biotechnology, Public Administration, Economics, Human Diet and Nutrition, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Education Training, urdu and Iqbaliyat.

At the Rahim Yar Khan campus, the fee for science programmes from the 1st to 8th semester has been fixed at Rs. 40,000. These programs include BS in Botany, Biochemistry, Physics, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Zoology, Physical Therapy and Chemistry.

