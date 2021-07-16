IUB approves Rs 7 billion budget for 2021-22

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Finance and Planning Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved budget recommendations worth Rs 7.204 billion for the financial year 2021-22.

The meeting was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

The budget focuses on the construction and development of the university, promotion of research activities and welfare of students.

A record amount of Rs. 3.572 billion has been allocated for development expenditure. Scholarships for male and female students have been increased from Rs. 383 million to Rs. 470 million, while for research activities, the amount has been increased from Rs. 100 million to Rs. 120 million.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Athar Mahboob termed the budget for the next financial year as a historic budget of the university which will take it to a new path of innovation and development.

For the first time, Student Welfare Funds have been set up to help deserving students through a special committee that will provide scholarships.

Similarly, a student insurance policy has been introduced for students in case of emergencies.

Prof. Dr Abu Bakar, the treasurer, said in the briefing that last year, due to better fiscal management, the budget deficit was brought under control and turned into a surplus budget.

This year, a special budget planning and investment section has been set up in the finance branch, which will bring transparency and innovation in financial matters with the help of the Directorate of IT.

Committee members included Prof. Dr Ghulam Mustafa Chairman Mathematics Department, Prof. Dr Raheela Khalid Qureshi Chairperson Arabic Department, Manzar Javed Ali Additional Secretary Universities Higher education Department Punjab, Muhammad Shehzad Akhtar Director Local Fund Audit and representative of Ministry of Finance Punjab have attended the meeting.