IUB awarded RTI Champion Award by Governor Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been awarded the Right to Information Champion Award for the year 2022.

Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman gave the award to the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob in a special ceremony.

The ceremony was organized by the Punjab Information Commission on the occasion of 'International Right to Know Day 2022' at the Governor House Lahore.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has shown excellent performance in relation to the Right to Information Act.

The Public Information Office in IUB is established in the Directorate of Communication and Public Relations, where incoming requests are answered promptly as per the Right to Information Act. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid is performing the duties of Public Information Officer on behalf of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and around 50 complaints have been dealt with so far this year.

Governor Punjab has appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Commissioner Punjab Information Commission Mahboob Qadir.