IUB, Balochistan University sign MoU for mutual cooperation in pharmacy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:43 PM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and University of Balochistan, Quetta for mutual cooperation in the field of Pharmacy

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and University of Balochistan, Quetta for mutual cooperation in the field of Pharmacy.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Prof. Dr. Shafiq ur Rehman Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Quetta signed the agreement.

Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Prof. Dr. Umar Jan, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Balochistan Quetta was also present.

Under the agreement, the two institutes will promote mutual cooperation for teaching and research in the field of pharmacy.

Under the Faculty Exchange Program, faculty and researchers will exchange information on pharmacy in addition to teaching and research services.

Research activities will be promoted at the postgraduate level in pharmacy and joint projects will be organized in this regard. The two institutions will hold joint seminars and conferences in pharmacy and its sub-sectors and also conduct training programs for students and faculty.

