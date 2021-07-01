UrduPoint.com
IUB, BCCI Discuss Ways To Improve Employability Skills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Institute of business Management and Administrative Sciences organized a panel discussion with the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) on bridging the employability skills gap in higher education through training interventions concentrated on soft and technical skills for Pakistani Millennials.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Tanveer Mahmood were among the participants of the discussion.

This panel discussion was carried out as a part of an HEC funded project under its National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU).

The project is headed by Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal Director and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences as the principal investigator and Dr Warda Najeeb Jamal Assistant Professor and Kalsoom Akhtar as co-principal investigators.

The core idea of the project is to equip Pakistani Millennial Graduates with core employability skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Bahawalpur Chamber HEC Commerce IoBM



