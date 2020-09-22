UrduPoint.com
IUB, BCCI To Jointly Establish Knowledge Park

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:20 PM

IUB, BCCI to jointly establish Knowledge Park

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry will jointly establish a Knowledge Park in the newly established Industrial Estate.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, it was agreed during a meeting between university Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Chamber President Javed Iqbal Chaudhary.

On this occasion, a ceremony was held to distribute shields and certificates among organizers of Bahawalpur Trade Fair 2020.

Bahawalpur Trade Fair was a grand event held at Fort Derwar jointly organized by the Bahawalpur University and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce on the occasion of Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

The University had showcased its products of Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences, Pharmaceutical and Fine Arts departments.

Cholitan Institute of Desert Studies also displayed a collection of desert plants having medicinal value. This was the unique experience in the history of Bahawalpur when thousands of tourists visited the trade expo and Bahawalpur industrial goods were displayed for visitors.

In continuity of this activity, a certificate distribution event was also held at Vice Chancellor's Secretariat where Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary, President Chamber of Commerce, senior parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alwari and representatives of civil society attended and awarded certificates among performing students and alumni.

