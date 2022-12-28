IUB becomes first hepatitis-free university of Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first Hepatitis Free University in Punjab.

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh ul Rahman has praised the efforts of Vice Chancellor Engr. Dr. Athar Mahboob in making IUB the first hepatitis-free university.

According to Vice Chancellor, in the year 2020, the university initiated large-scale hepatitis testing, screening, and vaccination with the support of the Punjab Government Health Department.

Initially, 22000 faculty, employees, and students of the university were tested and vaccinated. The Governor during his recent visit to the university was informed about the anti-hepatitis campaign, adding all the students were screened for hepatitis at the time of admission.