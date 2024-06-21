IUB Becomes First Uni To Provide Scholarships Worth Over Rs 800 Mln
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first university in South Punjab to provide scholarships worth over 800 million rupees.
According to Director Financial Aid, "Professor Dr. Areeba Khan, the varsity is among the top universities in Punjab to provide the most scholarships and is at the forefront in South Punjab."
"The recent budget has seen a significant increase in funds for stipends by the Federal and provincial governments. Students at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will now receive more scholarships than before," she mentioned.
She advised incoming students not to let financial difficulties become a barrier to higher education.
"Apply to the university without hesitation, as a large number of scholarships are available after admission," she added.
Some of these scholarships provide such financial benefits that they easily cover living expenses along with the fees.
"This year, millions of scholarships are expected to be awarded through the Benazir Income Support Program, the Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme, PEEF Scholarships, the HEC Need-Based Scholarship Program, and fee waivers, Dr. Areeba Khan mentioned.
Recent Stories
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro
Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 338,600 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Randhawa commends CDA staffers for their services on Eid-ul-Azha2 minutes ago
-
IFA seals 3 outlets; discards 15,000 ltrs adulterated milk12 minutes ago
-
Ashfaq Muhammad Marwat appointed as focal person of CMKP for students affairs12 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight arrived Bacha Khan Int'l Airport22 minutes ago
-
02 killed, 03 injured in firing incident in Kohat22 minutes ago
-
Passports Directorate continues departure procedures for pilgrims at Halat Ammar1 hour ago
-
Senators demand broader economic dialogue, people’s centric approach in Finance Bill, 20241 hour ago
-
Woman murdered in Toba Tek Singh1 hour ago
-
Pakistan has special place in China’s foreign policy, says senior Chinese minister1 hour ago
-
Lawmakers urge govt to provide more relief to agriculture, IT sectors1 hour ago
-
Bike lifter arrested, three stolen motorcycles recovered2 hours ago