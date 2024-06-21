Open Menu

IUB Becomes First Uni To Provide Scholarships Worth Over Rs 800 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

IUB becomes first uni to provide scholarships worth over Rs 800 mln

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first university in South Punjab to provide scholarships worth over 800 million rupees.

According to Director Financial Aid, "Professor Dr. Areeba Khan, the varsity is among the top universities in Punjab to provide the most scholarships and is at the forefront in South Punjab."

"The recent budget has seen a significant increase in funds for stipends by the Federal and provincial governments. Students at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will now receive more scholarships than before," she mentioned.

She advised incoming students not to let financial difficulties become a barrier to higher education.

 

"Apply to the university without hesitation, as a large number of scholarships are available after admission,"  she added. 

Some of these scholarships provide such financial benefits that they easily cover living expenses along with the fees. 

"This year, millions of scholarships are expected to be awarded through the Benazir Income Support Program, the Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme, PEEF Scholarships, the HEC Need-Based Scholarship Program, and fee waivers, Dr. Areeba Khan mentioned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Punjab Budget HEC IUB Top Million

