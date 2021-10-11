UrduPoint.com

IUB Becomes First Varsity Of South Punjab To Switch To Solar Energy: VC IUB

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob said that IUB has become the first varsity of South Punjab to switch to solar energy.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that 2.5 MW Solar Park has become operational in the university which has been completed in a record time of 9 months with a cost of more than Rs 304 million.

He said that the university will save approximately Rs 70 million annually by using green energy.

Vice-Chancellor told that the university is planning to expand the capacity of the existing solar park besides converting all the campuses and sub-campuses to solar energy.

He said that 8000 trees will be planted at the site of the solar park to improve the environment.

Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob told that the university also has the largest transportation system expanded on a radius of approximately 60 kilometers.

He told that the students residing in far-flung areas including Ahmadpur East, Khanqah Shareef, Musafirkhana, Yazman, Khairpur Tamewali, Lal Sohanra, and Lodhran were availing bus service without paying any extra cost.

