IUB, BINO Join Hands For Research In Physics, Breast Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:13 AM

IUB, BINO join hands for research in Physics, breast cancer

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology BINO will promote collaboration in the field of Physics, screening and awareness of breast cancer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology BINO will promote collaboration in the field of Physics, screening and awareness of breast cancer.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, this was finalized during a meeting between Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Director BINO Dr Shahab Fatmi here today. On this occasion, a ceremony was held to sign MoU between the two organizations. Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology will facilitate students and researchers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in research activities and will provide necessary training in this regard.

Medical doctors and practitioners of Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology will perform teaching in relevant university departments. Similarly, the social work department of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will organize screening and awareness camps for breast cancer. On this occasion Dr Kokab Jabeen, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Prof. Dr Muazzam Jameel, Prof. Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Syed Nasim Jeffery, Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq and representative of civil society and media persons were present.

