IUB campus to be set up in Liaqatpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Makhdoom Mubeen Ahmed Friday said that a campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) would be set up in Liaquatpur.

He expressed these views during a meeting with IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob in the latter's office. On this occasion, prospects for higher education in Liaquatpur were discussed and it was agreed that this was a huge potential for aspiring students.

The IUB will have a campus in Liaquatpur. Member National Assembly Makhdoom Mubeen Ahmed said that students here were being deprived of higher education due to distance and lack of opportunities from the district and divisional headquarters.

It was imperative to set up a campus of the IUB in Liaquatpur. On the initiative and invitation of Makhdoom Mubeen Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor Dr Athar Mahboob will visit Liaquatpur Tehsil to determine a suitable place for the university's campus.