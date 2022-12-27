IUB can add 10 billion USD to national economy through intercopping of different crops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with Chinese universities has introduced intercropping of different crops which can add $10 billion to the national economy making the country self-sufficient in edible oil and poultry feed.

According to Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the government has made this project a part of CPEC in view of aligning the research conducted in the university with national aspirations and priorities and in view of its importance in food security and the agricultural economy.

Through intercropping of maize and soybeans, the country can save about $10 billion in foreign exchange annually on the import of edible oil and poultry feed.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has recently organized a special briefing for industrialists and progressive farmers related to the oil industry.

They were apprised of intercropping of maize and soybeans, which could make the country self-sufficient in edible oil and poultry feed. University Agriculture Farm has been established under the National Research Center of Intercropping at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for better research in this field.