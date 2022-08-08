BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr Athar Mahboob has said the university can help in adding 30 billion USD annually to the economy of Pakistan through its research on agriculture.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said Pakistan was among the top cotton exporters in the world but in recent years cotton production reduced due to various factors.

He said scientists at the IUB had developed cotton seeds that could overcome issues related to climate, soil, and viruses. By using these seeds Pakistan could reach the target of producing 20 million cotton bails, he added.

The VC said these cotton seeds were already being used in 40 percent area of Punjab and they could help increase textile export by 10 billion dollars.

Dr. Mahboob further told that another 10 billion Dollars could be added by the soybean intercropping technique used in Pakistan by our scientists. IUB scientists, with the help of Chinese scientists, came up with a technique to produce soybean and maize simultaneously.

He said soybean could also help improve the fertility of the land.

"At present, Pakistan is importing 4 billion dollars worth of soybean for poultry feed. In addition to fulfilling local needs of soybean for poultry feeds, Pakistan can also produce soyabean oil which is being imported for around 6 billion dollars annually." The VC said with the help of the Federal and Punjab governments, this technique could be transferred to farmers to help them improve the products and the fertility of the land.

He said 6.7 million acres of land of Cholistan could be turned into an agro-economic zone that could add revenue of up to 10 billion dollars through agricultural and livestock products.

Dr. Mahboob said 30 percent humidity was needed for ionization while Cholistan had up to 40 percent humidity which was suitable for artificial rains. These rains would also help in adding undersoil water, he added.

The VC said Cholistan was situated in the valley of the historical Hakra river and had the potential of giving a large quantity of agriculture and livestock produce.