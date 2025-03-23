IUB Celebrates Pakistan Day With Seminar,plantation And Wall Decoration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In celebration of Pakistan Day, a series of activities and seminars were organized across all campuses of Islamia University Bahawalpur, following the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran.
At the Bahawalnagar Campus, the Horticulture Section led a tree plantation campaign and wall decoration initiative.
The tree plantation campaign was inaugurated by Director Campus Dr. Rafaqat Ali, who planted a rose sapling to mark the occasion.
He commended the efforts of Horticulture Officers Imran Monis and Dr. Abeer Ishtiaq, along with Estate Care Officer Dr. Gulzar Ahmed, for their contributions to the event. Faculty members and students from various departments also actively participated in planting trees and decorating the walls, making the event a collective celebration of Pakistan Day.
This initiative not only promoted environmental awareness but also fostered a sense of unity and pride among the university community.
