IUB Continues Flood Relief Efforts In Jalalpur Pirwala

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 08:34 PM

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is continuing its flood relief campaign to support families affected by recent floods

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is continuing its flood relief campaign to support families affected by recent floods. As part of this drive, the IUB Flood Relief Cell distributed essential supplies in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala. A team from the university’s Flood Relief Cell, led by Focal Person Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, visited Haji Pul in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala. Medical and veterinary teams set up camps, while volunteers distributed medicines, dry rations, mosquito nets, clothing, and cooked meals among the flood-hit families.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the university’s partners, including Pakistan Overseas Forum, Makka Solar Company, Ahsan Trust, and Umeed-e-Sehar Pakistan Volunteer Group.

According to Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, 65 food packs containing 15 days’ worth of dry rations, 149 cooked meal packs, 200 mosquito nets, and women’s clothing were distributed to affected families.

The IUB medical team treated 400 patients and provided free medicines, while the veterinary team treated more than 100 animals. Present on the occasion were Director Public Relations Dr. Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Abdul Basit from the Labour Department, Raza Amir Shehzad of Pelican Development Organization, Umeed-e-Sehar Chairman Ahmad Shahzad, Dr. Waheed Abbasi, lady doctors, veterinary doctors from the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and call centre representatives.

