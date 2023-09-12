IUB delegation visits China, signs MoU with various institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, comprising Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Principal UCCM, Director Pak-China Cooperation Center (Focal Person) Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Asif, Assist Prof. UCCM Dr. Khalil Ahmed, Lecturers UCCM Hafiz Abdul Sattar, and Rabia Zahid, visited China on an official invitation from TANG International Education China and other Chinese Institutes.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by President Tang International Education, Mr. Li Jinsong, along with his other team members. The delegation members visited the top-ranked institutes in China.

The tour remained highly successful in terms of achieving win-win cooperation in education, innovation, and informatization and strengthening the cooperation of higher education, exchanges, industrial-educational integration, and modern talent cultivation in vocational and technical education between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Chinese Institutes.

Tri-parties have signed a memorandum of understanding for mutual collaboration in education, academia-industrial cooperation, research and innovation, student exchange, faculty training, international seminars, and workshops under the CCTE model to strengthen the CPEC health corridor.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur delegate acknowledged and highly appreciated the CCTE collaborative model in the promotion of TCM education with its majors under the China-Pakistan Economic Cooperation Health Corridor, student exchange, faculty training, and TCM technology transfer from Chinese institutions to Pakistan. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be the pioneer institute in Pakistan by launching a TCM degree- or diploma-level program with all its major disciplines.