IUB delegation visits Jinnah House

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur led by its Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob visited Jinnah House Lahore on Wednesday.

The visit was organized by the Directorate of Outreach, Communication, and Public Relations, the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB). The delegation comprising teachers and students made a detailed visit to Jinnah House Lahore and the participants were given a briefing about the sad incident of May 9.

After seeing the heart-wrenching scenes of Jinnah House Lahore, the faculty members Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Dr. Ramzan Tahir, and Ms. Marina Rashid expressed their sorrow and said that the tragedy of May 9 was horrific that shocked the entire nation. After this incident, the whole nation is suffering from mental agony.

For any nation, its sensitive installations, historical buildings, and cultural heritage are of great importance.

Their protection and respect are mandatory for the entire nation. They are symbols of national unity and security. An attack on these historical buildings and national assets is tantamount to an attack on the security and identity of this country. We, on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, students, teachers, and other departments of the IUB, strongly condemn this incident and reiterate that we stand by our armed forces. On this occasion, we also pay our respects to our martyrs who have protected the country by sacrificing their lives.

They demanded that the law enforcement agencies, after a thorough investigation, should punish those involved in the May 9 tragedy strictly according to the laws of the country.

After visiting Jinnah House Lahore, the delegation participated in the flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagah border and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.