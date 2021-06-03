UrduPoint.com
IUB Distributes Appreciation Certificates Among Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:55 PM

A ceremony to distribute certificates of appreciation for the volunteer students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held at the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob while addressing the ceremony said that the volunteer students of the IUB are doing their job shoulder to shoulder with the administration for the progress and development of the university.

The university has provided admission to more than 33,000 students in the last two years. Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has praised the university for its successful admission drive. Similarly, the academic circles also lauded Jamia Islamia for the extraordinary increase in teaching programs and admissions.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that the volunteer students who have come to the admission centres in large numbers have a big hand in this success.

These students fulfill the responsibilities given during the admission campaign with dedication.

Chairman Admission Committee Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Member Syndicate Sumera Malik, Treasurer Prof. Dr Abu Bakar, Director IT Rizwan Majeed, Director Press Media and Publication Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director, Alumni, Dr Azhar Hussain, Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs, Medium Fatima were also present.

Shields and certificates were given to the volunteer who participated in the admission drive.

