IUB establishes complaints redressal committee for faculty, students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :In a progressive stride toward improving the resolution of grievances for its students and faculty body, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has established the General Complaint Redressal Committee (GCRC).

Under the expert guidance of Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Incharge Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, this committee has been entrusted with the vital role of receiving and addressing complaints and concerns from both students and faculty members.

The overarching goal of GCRC is to ensure the expeditious handling of issues, in strict accordance with the university's established regulations, and within a stipulated timeframe.

At an emergent meeting attended by all committee members, several pivotal decisions were reached. Foremost among them was the commitment to transparency and accessibility.

To this end, GCRC has decided to make available, on the university's official website and various social media platforms, the constitution of the committee, its membership details, and contact information of its members. Furthermore, a user-friendly complaint redressal portal will be integrated within the MyIUB platform.

This portal will empower students and faculty to electronically submit their grievances using their MyIUB login credentials, thus streamlining the process. In addition, a dedicated email address will be established to facilitate efficient communication between the committee and the diverse stakeholders of the university.

The committee has also been tasked with the development of comprehensive Terms of Reference (TORs).

These TORs will provide a detailed elucidation of the mandate and scope of GCRC, and will encompass the design of both online and offline complaint and appeal forms. This meticulous approach ensures that the committee operates with clarity and precision in addressing issues brought forth by the university community.

A notable consensus reached during the meeting was the unanimous decision not to entertain anonymous complaints. To maintain transparency and accountability, all grievances, irrespective of the submission method (via the portal, email, or hard copy), are required to bear the signature of the complainant.

Furthermore, they must include specific details such as the complainant's name, designation, CNIC No./IUB card (for employees), or student's Name, Roll No., Program, Session, Department, Campus details, along with IUB card/CNIC (for students), in addition to contact information.

In addition to its core responsibilities, GCRC is dedicated to raising awareness and facilitating outreach initiatives aimed at educating the IUB community about the establishment and functions of the committee. Information regarding the mandate, procedures, and contact details of the GCRC and its members will be disseminated through official communications, faculty-level meetings, student orientation programs, the university's official website, and prominently displayed notice boards.

This proactive approach underscores the varsity's commitment to ensuring that its community is well-informed and equipped to access the valuable support and services offered by GCRC.