IUB Explores Partnership With Shandong Vocational College China

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 08:34 PM

Vice Chancellor of The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran has visited Shandong Vocational Training College of Science and Technology in Weifang, China

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran has visited Shandong Vocational Training College of Science and Technology in Weifang, China.

The purpose of the visit was to explore potential collaboration opportunities between the two institutions and to discuss how they might cooperate to advance mutual goals in teaching, research, and skill development.

The delegation comprised key figures, including Secretary Skill Development Punjab (former Commissioner of Bahawalpur) Nadir Chattha, Khan Muhammad from the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, and Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Malghani of IUB. They were warmly received by the President of Shandong Vocational Training College of Science and Technology and other college officials, marking a cordial start to what both sides described as a promising partnership.

During the visit, in-depth discussions centered on future collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

They explored potential programs for student exchanges, joint research initiatives, and joint skill development and training programs that align with industry needs and regional development priorities. The talks also considered models for faculty and student mobility, governance structures, and implementation timelines to accelerate partnership activities.

The conversations laid the groundwork for a formal partnership between IUB and Shandong Vocational Training College of Science and Technology. The collaboration is expected to enhance academic and research cooperation, promote cultural exchange, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty. The Islamia University Bahawalpur expressed its commitment to strengthening ties with Shandong Vocational Training College of Science and Technology and to pursuing new opportunities for collaboration in the near term.

