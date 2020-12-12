IUB faculty member attends online seminar on nutrition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Department of Animal Nutrition the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr Zahid Kamran participated in an online meeting of Working Group-II on the topic of "Nutrition and Upgradation of Farms".

The Work Group-II was constituted by Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab for working on the development of strategies for up-gradation of the livestock sector through better feeding and nutrition.

Vice-Chancellor University of education, LahoreProf. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha convened and chaired the meeting which was attended by prominent experts and scientists from various public and private sector organizations.

Dr Zahid Kamran explained the current status and problems of the livestock sector, work being done by IUB and suggested future strategies for improving the nutrition and subsequent uplifting of livestock sector of South Punjab in general and Cholistan region in particular.

The vision of IUB leadership and efforts of scientists were appreciated for their contribution to the livestock economy through quality research and extension services.