IUB Faculty Members Visit Pantera Farms In Cholistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM

IUB faculty members visit Pantera Farms in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A delegation of Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday visited Pantera

Farms in Cholistan Desert.

The visit was aimed to promote sustainable agriculture and collaboration between

academia and industry.

The delegation was led by Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment

Prof Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi and included experts in agronomy, soil science,

zoology and entomology.

Project Manager Pantera Farms Dr Attaullah Khan gave a briefing on the objectives,

infrastructure and crops of the farm. The farm is spread over 5,000 acres and was

a corporate farming initiative of a solar energy company aimed at sustainable supply

of fodder and food for domestic consumption and export.

The faculty members appreciated the farm’s innovative approach to addressing

challenges such as harsh weather conditions, water supply and soil quality. They

also discussed the training and internship opportunities for students at Pantera

Farms, which would provide valuable experience in corporate farming.

Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi thanked the farm management and stressed the

importance of promoting native tree species as windbreakers to support soil structure

and mitigate the effects of climate change.

