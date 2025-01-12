IUB Faculty of Engineering admissions open

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), has opened admissions to Spring Semester 2025.

Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr. Muhammad Amjad said here that candidates had been invited to get admission to Spring Semester-2025.

“Admission forms for Spring Semester-2025 are being received at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology IUB,” he said.

He said the Faculty of Engineering and Technology had obtained three-year accreditation of level-one approved programmes from the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). He added that the Faculty of Engineering and Technology had also initiated Bachelor of Architecture programme.