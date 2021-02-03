UrduPoint.com
IUB Faculty, Students Hold Rally For Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :On the direction of Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a the rally was organized in the University under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Raheela Khalid Qureshi, Chairperson, Department of Arabic, to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally was attended by Sumera Malik University Syndicate Member, Prof. Dr.

Nasreen Akhtar, Fatima Mazahir Deputy Registrar, Abida Firdous Deputy Registrar, female faculty members, staff and students. Participants gathered at the Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus to pay tribute to the Kashmiris' struggle for independence and the sacrifices of the martyrs.

On this occasion, the faculty and students of the university paid special tribute to the struggle and perseverance of Hurriyat leader Asiya Andrabi who is an example not only for Kashmiri women but also for the women of the Islamic world.

