IUB Gets NOC For 5-year B.Arch Program

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) have issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the B.Arch Program (5 years) under the Department of Architecture, Faculty of Engineering, the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

With this development, the IUB has gained a unique position in South Punjab. The long-awaited decision by the local community will play an important role in filling the professional void in the region as well as perpetuating the regional vernacular architectural heritage.

The IUB has become the first public sector university in South Punjab due to NOC by the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP).

People associated with social, educational, and construction industries have paid tribute to Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for this achievement.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, and Jam Ayaz Mehmood, Chairman Department of Architecture have thanked Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor for his support and guidance in achieving this milestone.

