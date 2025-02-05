(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prof. Dr Rubina Yasmeen, Head of the Department of Pakistan Studies at Islamia University in Bahawalpur, issued a pressing call to the international community to take notice of the longstanding Kashmir issue, emphasized the crucial role that youth can play in raising global awareness about this unresolved UN agenda.

In an exclusive conversation with Radio Pakistan's special Kashmir Solidarity Day program, Prof. Dr Rubina Yasmeen emphasized that the youth must harness the power of social media to expose India's atrocities and human rights abuses in Kashmir, reaffirming her unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause.

The IUB Head's call to action highlights the importance of youth-led initiatives in bringing attention to this issue. Young people can utilize social media platforms to raise awareness, share their perspectives and mobilize support for the Kashmir cause.

By doing so, they can play a vital role in pushing for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, she added.

Responding to a query, she explained the history that the Kashmir issue is a longstanding one, with roots tracing back to the Dogra raj brutality.

The issue gained international attention in 1947, when India and Pakistan gained independence from British colonial rule, she said, adding that the Kashmiri people were promised a plebiscite to decide their future, but it was never held.

Instead, the region was divided between India and Pakistan, with the Line of Control (LoC) serving as the de facto border, she highlighted.

The United Nations has been involved in the Kashmir issue since 1948, with numerous resolutions calling for a plebiscite to be held, she highlighted, adding, however, the issue remains unresolved, with India and Pakistan holding differing positions on the future of the region.

Today, the Kashmir issue remains a contentious one, with the Kashmiri people continuing to demand their right to self-determination, she added.

The Indian government has been accused of human rights abuses in the region, including the use of excessive force against protesters and the detention of Kashmiri leaders, head of IUB said, adding, the international community continues to call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, but a lasting solution remains elusive.

To another question, she said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been actively showing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

According to the university's vice-chancellor, students and teachers equally participated in solidarity walks and events.

To raise awareness about the Kashmir issue, IUB students took to social media to express their support and solidarity. Many students shared posts and used hashtags to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, she mentioned.

In addition to social media campaigns, IUB also organized walks and events to show solidarity with Kashmiris, she said, adding, experts and scholars participated in these events, sharing their insights and perspectives on the Kashmir issue.

These efforts demonstrate the university's commitment to raising awareness about the Kashmir issue and promoting solidarity with the Kashmiri people, she concluded.