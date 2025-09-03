IUB holds Defence Day seminar to honour martyrs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A Defence Day seminar was held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Station Commander Bahawalpur Garrison Brigadier Ghazanfar Iqbal attended as chief guest, while Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran presided over the ceremony. Families of martyrs were invited as guests of honor, including Akbar Bhatti, father of Shaheed Captain Sohail Akbar; Dr. Muhammad Abid, father of Shaheed Captain Hassan Abid; and Muhammad Arif, brother of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif.

The program featured a special lecture by Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, on Maraka-e-Haq Bunyan Al-Marsoos, and a talk by Dr.

Rubina Yasmin, Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies, on Determined and Confident Pakistani. Family members of the martyrs also addressed the gathering, commending IUB for regularly organizing such events to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.

Students of the Performing Arts Society presented national songs, adding patriotic spirit to the event. The seminar was attended by Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences; Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rehman; Treasurer Tariq Mahmood Sheikh; Director Public Relations Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid; along with a large number of students and staff.