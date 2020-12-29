IUB holds farewell for outgoing chief librarian

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamia University Bahawalpur (ISU) organized a farewell ceremony for chief librarian Tariq Mahmood Chauhan on completion of his service tenure at Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan library.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Vice-Chancellor IUB, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob appreciated services of the retired official especially for the library.

During his service, he made the library a centre of academic and conducted literary activities for teachers, researchers and students regularly.

He always welcomed everyone to the library, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said such officers were asset of the varsity who rendered tireless services for the betterment and development of the institution.

Tariq Mahmood Chohan also thanked the university staff for organizing the event in his honour and the Vice-Chancellor for his special participation.