UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB Holds Farewell For Outgoing Chief Librarian

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

IUB holds farewell for outgoing chief librarian

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamia University Bahawalpur (ISU) organized a farewell ceremony for chief librarian Tariq Mahmood Chauhan on completion of his service tenure at Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan library.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Vice-Chancellor IUB, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob appreciated services of the retired official especially for the library.

During his service, he made the library a centre of academic and conducted literary activities for teachers, researchers and students regularly.

He always welcomed everyone to the library, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said such officers were asset of the varsity who rendered tireless services for the betterment and development of the institution.

Tariq Mahmood Chohan also thanked the university staff for organizing the event in his honour and the Vice-Chancellor for his special participation.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur IUB Event

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

22 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

26 minutes ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

39 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

1 hour ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.