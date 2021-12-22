IUB holds seminar titled 'Politics of Decentralization in Pakistan'

Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a seminar on the topic "Politics of Decentralization in Pakistan" here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a seminar on the topic "Politics of Decentralization in Pakistan" here on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by students and faculty members from several departments of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The seminar began with remarks from the seminar moderator, Dr. Ahsan Riaz, Assistant Professor Department of Political Science.

He emphasized the topic's significance and stated that decentralization is the need of time in the Federal system as a solution to autonomy grievances.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Chairman Department of Political Science, University of Gujrat, spoke about 'Decentralization and sub-national politics in Pakistan: Exploring Public Perspective'. He described the historical background of decentralization in British India and Pakistan. He further stated that a contemporary issue related to decentralization is rooted back in history.

He also emphasized the progress of the democratic process and rule of law should prevail in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf (Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar) began his talk on the role of KPK's political parties towards the federal system in Pakistan.

He mentioned political parties and leaders' role in joining the non-confrontation policy towards the federal system which brought developmental changes in the region.

Guest of Honor Prof Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, offered her insights on the issue at the end of the seminar. Prof. Dr. Syed Mussawar Hussain Bukhari, Chairman Department of Political Science, ended the session with a vote of gratitude to the attendees and guest speakers.

He said that the students of our department can become the pride of Pakistan only when they are equipped with knowledge and facts. He further mentioned that the Department of Political Science of Islamia University will continue bringing healthy opportunities for the students in the field of education and political awareness so that they can better serve the nation.

Finally, the seminar ended with the shield distribution ceremony and worthy speakers received their shields from Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of social sciences and chairman of department of political science Prof. Dr. Mussawar Hussain Bukhari.