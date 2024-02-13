IUB Holds Seminar To Mark World Radio Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
To mark World Radio Day a seminar "Practical Requirements of Radio Education in the Present Time" was organized on Tuesday in collaboration with the Directorate of Community Broadcasting Radio, TV and Film, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the Department of Media and Communication Studies
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) To mark World Radio Day a seminar "Practical Requirements of Radio Education in the Present Time" was organized on Tuesday in collaboration with the Directorate of Community Broadcasting Radio, tv and Film, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the Department of Media and Communication Studies.
The seminar was presided over by the Station Director of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Sajjad Ahmed Bari while the chief guest was the Station Manager of Radio Pakistan Muhammad Ashiq. The guest of honor was Dr. Nasir Hameed, Director of the Directorate General of Public Relations, Bahawalpur Division.
Other guests included Bahawalpur's well-known journalist and engineer Waseem Iqbal Producer FM Radio Department of Media Studies IUB, Agha Sadaf Mehdi, teachers, Ph.D. and MPhil scholars.
The duties of the organization were performed by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahzad, Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies and Director of Community Broadcasting Radio, TV, and Film.
In the seminar, Senior Engineer IUB TV, Media Studies Engineer Hamid Saeed Senior Engineer C.B. RTV and Film IUB Engineer Osama Shahzad, and Senior Producer news Ali Zain Khan expressed their views on the topic.
Radio Pakistan has always provided its services for the training of courses, radio training is very important for pronunciation accuracy, pronunciation, voice recording, and text accuracy of urdu, English, and regional languages. Most of Pakistan's leading journalists, filmmakers, and singers received their basic training from Radio Pakistan. He specially thanked the Director of Community Broadcasting Radio, TV and Film, and the Chairman Department of Media Studies Professor Dr. Muhammad Shahzad for organizing this event.
World Radio Day is observed on February 13 across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of Radio as a key medium of imparting education, provision of information, and entrainment to people. This year’s theme of World Radio Day is, Radio: A Century Informing, Entertaining and Educating.
Recent Stories
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months
SFA to work on self-assessment program
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive10 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college10 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"14 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar14 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months14 minutes ago
-
SFA to work on self-assessment program14 minutes ago
-
LESCO disconnects WASA connections22 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock11 minutes ago
-
Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Aslam11 minutes ago
-
Five industrial units owners booked on Child Labour Act violation11 minutes ago
-
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow23 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on petition of Bushra Bibi10 minutes ago