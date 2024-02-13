Open Menu

IUB Holds Seminar To Mark World Radio Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM

IUB holds seminar to mark World Radio Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) To mark World Radio Day a seminar "Practical Requirements of Radio Education in the Present Time" was organized on Tuesday in collaboration with the Directorate of Community Broadcasting Radio, tv and Film, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the Department of Media and Communication Studies.

The seminar was presided over by the Station Director of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Sajjad Ahmed Bari while the chief guest was the Station Manager of Radio Pakistan Muhammad Ashiq. The guest of honor was Dr. Nasir Hameed, Director of the Directorate General of Public Relations, Bahawalpur Division.

Other guests included Bahawalpur's well-known journalist and engineer Waseem Iqbal Producer FM Radio Department of Media Studies IUB, Agha Sadaf Mehdi, teachers, Ph.D. and MPhil scholars.

The duties of the organization were performed by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahzad, Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies and Director of Community Broadcasting Radio, TV, and Film.

In the seminar, Senior Engineer IUB TV, Media Studies Engineer Hamid Saeed Senior Engineer C.B. RTV and Film IUB Engineer Osama Shahzad, and Senior Producer news Ali Zain Khan expressed their views on the topic.

Radio Pakistan has always provided its services for the training of courses, radio training is very important for pronunciation accuracy, pronunciation, voice recording, and text accuracy of urdu, English, and regional languages. Most of Pakistan's leading journalists, filmmakers, and singers received their basic training from Radio Pakistan. He specially thanked the Director of Community Broadcasting Radio, TV and Film, and the Chairman Department of Media Studies Professor Dr. Muhammad Shahzad for organizing this event.

World Radio Day is observed on Feb­ruary 13 across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of Radio as a key medium of imparting education, provision of information, and entrainment to people. This year’s theme of World Radio Day is, Radio: A Century Informing, Entertaining and Educating.

